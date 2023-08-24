Brother kills brother; Lexington police rule stabbing as justifiable homicide

The brother of the deceased told investigators that he feared for his mother's safety if he didn't intervene.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Police investigators and prosecutors have ruled a deadly stabbing in late July as self-defense after a man allegedly attacked his family.

The Lexington Police Department said the incident happened on July 31 around 3:20 a.m. in the 4900 block of Sunset Boulevard - the Victorian Lakes neighborhood. Police arrived to find a man, Elioquin Ponce Lopez, dead in the driveway after being stabbed with a knife.

Police said witness statements suggested Lopez had attacked several family members, including his mother, whom he hit several times with a wooden stick. Witnesses told police that Lopez's brother came to her aid. Witnesses said Lopez was stabbed in a fight between the brothers.

The brother told detectives that he feared for his mother's safety. Multiple witnesses corroborated the brother's statement, police said.