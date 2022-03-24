Brothers, teen charged with attempted murder in Columbia shooting

Jamel and Darrius Burgess and a 16-year-old face multiple charges in a March 1 shooting incident.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Police Department (CPD) has announced the arrests of two brothers and a 16-year-old boy in connection to a shooting at a North Columbia apartment.

Darrius Burgess, 24, and Jamel Burgess, 23, have been charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and breach of peace of a high and aggravated nature. Both brothers are currently housed at Alvin S Glenn Detention Center.

Bond was denied for Jamel Burgess who, at the time of the shooting, was out on bond for an alleged carjacking and kidnapping in Columbia on January 1, 2021. It's unclear if Darrius Burgess was granted bond.

The 16-year-old was taken to the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) and has been charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession of a pistol by person under 18, discharging firearms into a dwelling, and breach of peace high and aggravated in nature.

The arrests stem from a shooting that occurred on March 1 at Gable Oaks Apartments in North Columbia.

Columbia Police records state officers responded to a call shortly after 5 p.m. at the complex located at 901 Colleton St. The officers found property damage at a few of the apartments and a vehicle and recovered a loaded firearm and shell casings at the scene.

In what was described as an ongoing but isolated conflict, the Burgess brothers and the 16-year-old allegedly began arguing and repeatedly shooting at each other. No one was injured during the gunfire exchange.