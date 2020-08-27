The two women rented Airbnbs and hotel rooms in order to sell the two teen girls for sex, prosecutors say.

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — A 19- and 21-year-old are both behind bars after being arrested for trafficking two 15-year-olds for sex, prosecutors say.

Kiara Nunez, 21, and Alexandra Ramirez, 19, have each been charged with two counts of sex trafficking of a minor after police found two 15-year-old girls the women coerced to have sex for money, the affidavit says.

Police say both girls had been reported missing by their families.

Between October 2019 through January 2020, both Nunez and Ramirez rented Airbnbs throughout Broward County for the two girls to have sex for money, the affidavit says.

On January 29, the affidavit says police found advertisements in the Fort Lauderdale area that advertised sex for money and had photos of the 15-year-olds on it. Later, an undercover officer says they met with Nunez and one of the 15-year-olds at a hotel.

The affidavit says as soon as she entered the room, the 15-year-old went into the bathroom. During the meeting, as Nunez was finalizing the deal, a "two girl special" for $250, she told the undercover officer that the 15-year-old was "new" and "gets nervous."

Nunez also showed the undercover officer photos and video of other girls and told them her best friend (referencing Ramirez) had other girls.

When the undercover officer asked Nunez if the 15-year-old worked for Nunez, she said yes, the affidavit says. Once the 15-year-old exited the bathroom, other police officers came in and took the teen into custody. Officers then identified the 15-year-old as a girl who'd been reported missing by her family in mid-January.

While she was being questioned by police, the 15-year-old at first told officers that a man, whom she referred to as a "pimp," first advertised her for sex on a website and forced her to engage in sex acts for money.

In a later interview, she told officers it was actually Nunez she had been describing, not a man. She said Nunez had threatened her and she was afraid to tell officers the truth while Nunez was being interviewed by police.

After searching Nunez's phone, the affidavit says officers found numerous conversations between Nunez and both 15-year-olds that detailed instructions for engaging in "commercial sex acts," such as prices, sexual acts to be performed, locations and transportation methods.

Officers also found conversations on Nunez's phone with Ramirez, some discussing taking nude photos of one of the 15-year-olds and exchanging nude photos of the girl.

Investigators said other text conversations on Nunez's phone had Nunez sending photos of the 15-year-olds to other people to set up meetings for sex.

Eventually, officers found the second 15-year-old, making contact with her in February and in July. The second girl told officers both Ramirez and Nunez coached the girls on how to approach men to solicit sex for money.

According to the second teen, when the first girl didn't want to have sexual intercourse, Nunez and Ramirez gave her pills and told her to take them in order to help her "feel good" when having sex.

Both Nunez and Ramirez are being held in the Broward County Jail without bond.

