SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — A man is wanted in connection to a burglary in Sumter where a firearm was discharged.

Adrian Murray and Layken Gainey were wanted for a burglary that occurred on Swamp Mill Circle on March 22. The subjects were armed during the incident and discharged a firearm while occupants where inside the house.

According to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office, Layken Gainey was arrested Thursday night. Adrian Murray is still at large.

Murray is considered armed and dangerous.

Call 911 if you see him.