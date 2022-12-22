Burglary suspects barricaded in abandoned house, South Congaree Police say

Residents and drivers are being asked to avoid the area of Dunbar Road and Church Street.

SOUTH CONGAREE, S.C. — Police are asking drivers to avoid the area as they work alongside Lexington County deputies to handle reports of barricaded suspects.

According to South Congaree Police, they are in the area of Dunbar Road and Church Street at an abandoned home where they believe two burglary suspects are inside and barricaded. Police said the case is tied to an active investigation.

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department confirmed that deputies are at the location as well providing tactical support. The sheriff's department asked neighbors in the area to have patience "as we continue our work to make sure everyone in the area stays safe."