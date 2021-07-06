A Burke County inmate was incorrectly released from jail. Deputies are now trying to find him

Vance Edward Hinson Jr. is deemed armed and dangerous.

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — The Burke County Sheriff's Office says they're looking for an inmate mistakenly released from jail.

Deputies say 27-year-old Vance Edward Hinson Jr. was wrongly released around 8:46 p.m. on Friday, July 2. According to them, a detention officer called out the name of another inmate, and Hinson responded. Hinson was then released from jail that night. It wasn't until about 9:20 p.m. that officers inside the jail realized what happened. Supervisors were notified and the investigation into how jail protocols weren't followed was launched.

Burke County deputies have now begun scouring the county, and already checked out possible locations he could have gone to. However, he reportedly changed clothes after leaving the jail, and has not been found. Other law enforcement agencies within a 100-mile radius of the county have been notified, and the U.S. Marshals Service has been summoned to help find him.

Hinson was in custody for failure to appear, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, and a probation violation. He now is facing a new charge of felony escape.

Deputies say Hinson is deemed armed and dangerous, and should not be approached. If spotted, call 911 immediately.