Woman's death at Columbia home now investigated as murder

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police now say the death a woman at a home is being investigated as a murder case.

Officers gave an update Tuesday on the death of a 66-year-old woman at a home on Byron Road, which is just off Veterans Road and Garners Ferry Road in southeast Columbia.

Police say they've determined the woman died of blunt force trauma to the body. Police say they are following leads to determine who may have committed the crime.

Officers initially called the woman's death suspicious because no one witnesses how she died. Police haven't given any indication of what they think led up to the killing or why they were called to the home initially.