High school cheerleader killed in Georgia crash, driver charged with DUI, police say

The cheer team identified the student at Caitlyn Pollock, a junior on the team.

HOSCHTON, Ga. — The Mill Creek High School community is mourning the loss of one of their own. Junior cheerleader Caitlyn Pollock was killed in a single-vehicle car accident on Saturday night, the team shared on social media.

Gwinnett County Police said the driver of the car, identified as 21-year-old Kyle McDowell, was traveling north on Sugarloaf Parkway toward State Route 316 when the he failed to navigate the entrance ramp and struck a concrete barrier.

Police said McDowell is recovering from minor injuries at the hospital and that he has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, first degree vehicular homicide and failure to maintain a lane.

Please keep our program in your thoughts and prayers. We lost junior cheerleader, Caitlyn Pollock, in a car accident last night. Also pray for her family and friends during this difficult time. — Mill Creek Cheer (@MillCreekCheer) October 30, 2022

Pollock, 16, was a front-seat passenger in the car. She died at the scene, police said.

"She was the love of our life," her father Paul Pollock told 11Alive. "She was loved by so many people, never met a stranger."

In a letter sent to parents on Sunday night, principal Jason Lane asked for prayers and said the school would hold a moment of silence for Pollock.

"Our hearts and thoughts are with the student's family, friends, and loved ones as they cope with this tremendous personal loss," Lane wrote.

He went on to say that counselors would be at the school for those who need additional support.

"This loss may raise many emotions, concerns, and questions from our school community, especially from some students," Lane added.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.