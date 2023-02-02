Calhoun County authorities renew call for suspect in carjacking

Authorities haven't yet identified the suspect and are asking the public for assistance.

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. — The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office is again asking members of the public for information surrounding an early morning carjacking that happened at a local gas station in late January.

The department is now working to identify a man in a surveillance photo who they believe may be tied to the carjacking incident which occurred just before 3 a.m. on Jan. 22 at the Enmarket convenience store located near the corner of Columbia and Burke roads.