Calhoun County authorities renew call for suspect in carjacking

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. — The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office is again asking members of the public for information surrounding an early morning carjacking that happened at a local gas station in late January.
The department is now working to identify a man in a surveillance photo who they believe may be tied to the carjacking incident which occurred just before 3 a.m. on Jan. 22 at the Enmarket convenience store located near the corner of Columbia and Burke roads.
Authorities didn't provide any additional details about the carjacking itself or the condition of the victim in the case. However, the sheriff's office is asking anyone who may have information about the incident or suspect to call 803-874-2741.