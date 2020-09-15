Deputies looking for man who vandalized Midlands Church

Surveillance photos show the suspect arriving at the church in a white truck and damaging church property.

SWANSEA, S.C. — The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to identify a person of interest after a local church was vandalized last month.

Authorities say the incident happened at Andrew Chapel United Methodist Church in Swansea around 10 a.m. back on August 19.

Deputies say the following surveillance photos show the suspect arriving at the church in a white truck and also show the man damaging church property.

Anyone with information on the incident are asked to contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 803-874-2741 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways: