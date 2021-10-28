Fight erupts in gunfire outside Calhoun County High School game; no injuries

What began as a fight on Wednesday night ended with a gun being fired and a teen facing attempted murder charges in Calhoun County.

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. — A 17-year-old has been arrested and charged with attempted murder, among other charges, after opening fire after a football game in Calhoun County on Wednesday.

According to Calhoun County Sheriff Thomas Summers Jr., the gunfire erupted sometime between 7:30 and 8 p.m. outside Calhoun County High School.

According to the sheriff, the shots followed a fight in the parking lot. The sheriff said the fight was broken up initially, but then the suspect went back to his vehicle and got a gun.

While much about the incident is unclear, authorities believe the suspect may have fired in the direction of the other person or people involved. The other person was not struck by the bullets, however.

Sheriff Summers said that there weren't many people at the location at the time of the shooting because the game had already wound down and many who had attended had already left or were in the process.

The 17-year-old suspect wasn't identified due to his age; however, the sheriff did say that he was not a student of the school. Other than the attempted murder charge, the sheriff said the suspect also faces charges of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, unlawful carry, and possession of a weapon on school property.

While they've already arrested the shooting, the sheriff said that detectives expect to make more arrests as their investigation continues.