The sheriff said Jaquincy Kendell Rodriguez shot the victims at close range after an argument.

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. — A search is underway for a man accused of shooting two people outside the Town of Cameron on Wednesday night in an incident of violence the sheriff described as senseless.

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened during an argument between 22-year-old Jaquincy Kendell Rodriguez and two other male subjects.

Sheriff Thomas Summers said the three were arguing when Rodriguez allegedly told the other two he would shoot them. The sheriff said Rodriguez went inside his home, came out with a handgun, and shot the other two men in the upper body at close range.

"This is so senseless, to try to take a life over a simple disagreement," Summers said.

Others at the scene told arriving deputies that Rodriguez had returned to his home, leading to an even more significant law enforcement presence. However, investigators confirmed around 1:30 a.m. that he was no longer inside the house.

"That set off a new set of worries," Sheriff Summers said. "We have two people who were close to this individual who he was willing to shoot and try to kill, he is still armed and we need him off the street before someone else gets hurt by his hand."

Rodriguez faces two counts of attempted murder due to the shooting.