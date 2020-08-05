CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. — The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in connection with a Friday morning shooting in Orangeburg.

According to law enforcement, the shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. Friday morning off of Kennerly Road, Orangeburg, SC 29118, which is in Calhoun County.

According to the Sheriff, no one was injured in the shooting.

Law enforcement says that someone fired shots into a house.

The department is asking for help because no motive or suspects exist at this time.

Deputies are looking for any video surveillance from the 1600-2000 block of Kennerly Road. Please contact the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office at 803-874-2741 with any information.