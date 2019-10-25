LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A California man was convicted Friday of the 2014 murder of a Lexington County man following a week-long trial.

Terry Renee McClure, 31, of Fairfield, California, was convicted after three hours of deliberations of the murder of Tycus Toland and the attempted murder of his brother, Vonkeith Toland.

The Honorable Frank R. Addy, Jr., sentenced McClure to life in the South Carolina Department of Corrections on the murder and 30 years on the attempted murder. McClure will spend the rest of his natural life in prison.

Officials say Terry McClure and Justin Butler traveled to South Carolina on April 24, 2014, from California and Alabama, respectively. Testimony revealed at trial that the two defendants met up at the Atlanta airport, where McClure rented an SUV from Enterprise in his name. After renting the vehicle, officials say Butler contacted Vonkeith Toland under the guise of buying a car.

Terry Renee McClure

Lexington County Detention Center

On April 26, 2014, officials say McClure and Butler met up with Vonkeith and eventually followed the Toland brothers to Vonkeith’s residence on Bushberry Road in Pelion to look at a vehicle. McClure and Butler requested to test drive the vehicle. Shortly after returning to the residence, McClure shot Tycus one time in the back of the head. McClure then shot Vonkeith multiple times.

McClure and Butler broke into Vonkeith’s home, ransacked the residence, and took the DVR connected to the home’s surveillance system. McClure and Butler then returned to Atlanta after the shooting, eventually fleeing to California and Alabama, respectively.

Cell phone tower location information played a major role in this investigation and placed both McClure and Butler in South Carolina. A search of the airline manifests revealed that only McClure traveled the specific route from California and back that matched the cell phone usage that linked McClure to this crime.

The City of Fairfield Police Department detectives assisted local law enforcement with interviewing McClure in California. During the interview, McClure denied coming to South Carolina, knowing the victims, being with Butler, and committing the shootings in this case. However, it was revealed during the trial that McClure’s fingerprint was found in the vehicle at Vonkeith’s residence.

McClure has prior convictions for weapons and robbery along with a parole revocation. Butler was convicted back in 2016 and sentenced to 50 years in prison.

Tycus Toland

11th Judicial Circuit Solicitor's Office

“Our office convicted the co-defendant in this case three years ago and this family has been waiting for complete closure," Solicitor Rick Hubbard said following the trial. "Today, they can sleep a little easier knowing the man responsible for destroying their family will spend the rest of his life in prison.”