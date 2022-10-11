Assault charge upgraded to murder after victim dies, says Kershaw County Sheriff

50-year-old man knocked unconscious, hospitalized, dies a week after incident

CAMDEN, S.C. — An assault charge against a 51-year-old man has been upgraded to murder after the 50-year-old victim died from injuries sustained in the fight.

Michael Todd Gray had initially been charged with assault after an October 3 incident at Parkview Motel in Camden. A

ccording to reports from the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office, Gray got into an altercation with Horace Junior McLeod in the parking lot of the motel. McLeod was knocked unconscious and fell backwards, striking the back of his head on the asphalt. McLeod was transported to Palmetto Richland in Columbia with serious head trauma.

Gray was arrested and charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, and bond was denied by a Kershaw County magistrate.

McLeod eventually died of his injuries over the weekend.