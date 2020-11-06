KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Kershaw County depuites are investigating after a man was found shot to death in the road.

According to a press release from the Kershaw County Sheriff's Department the call came in a little before 10 a.m. that multiple shots had been fired in the east Camden area.

When deputies arrived on the scene the found a man lying in a driveway at the edge of the road, shot multiple times. He was dead at the scene according to investigators.

The victim has been identified as Orlando (Donte) Priester. He was 43 years old and from the Camden area.

No arrests have been announced. Anyone with information should call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.