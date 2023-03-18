Camden store loses $15,000 in jewelry to scheme perpetrated by two men, police say

Authorities are asking the community for help finding the two men they believe are responsible for the crime.

CAMDEN, S.C. — A major jewelry theft is under investigation in Camden with police warning the public and describing how just two men carried out a crime that cost a local business several thousands of dollars.

According to the Camden Police Department, the scenario began to play out around 1:39 p.m. on Tuesday when a man wearing a white shirt entered Goodale Jewelers at 543 E. DeKalb Street. Police said the man approached the store owner and had him open a display case to show him some of the jewelry.

Police said the store owner then moved to the other end of the case with the man. Another man in dark clothing walked in at 1:43 p.m. and approached the display case, which was still open, grabbed a jewelry holder before exiting the store.

The man in the white shirt followed soon after and both walked away together toward Broad Street.