CAMDEN, S.C. — The Camden Police Department is seeking information in connection to a shooting incident that left one person dead.

According to the department, the incident happened on Sunday, September 27, around 7:40 p.m. on Carlos Street in the Kirkwood community of Camden.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or Detective Dallas Rabon at 803-425-6035.