Ex-Camden police officer charged with assault and battery

According to arrest reports the former officer hit the victim in the face while holding handcuffs.

CAMDEN, S.C. — A former Camden Police officer is being accused of assaulting a man while he was on the job.

James Christopher Steele, 50, is charged with assault and battery in the second degree and misconduct in office.

An arrest warrant from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said the incident happened back on November 24, 2019. At the time, SLED agents say Steele and another officer were investigating a trespassing complaint at the Mona Lisa Motel on West Dekalb Street in Camden.

Agents say Steele used excessive force by intentionally punching the victim in the face with a closed fist while holding his handcuffs. The warrant says the entire event was captured on body camera and statements were given by witnesses.

The warrants states Steele failed to properly "discharged the official duties imposed upon him by law."

Steele no longer works for Camden Police.