Multiple people injured in Camden club shooting

CAMDEN, S.C. — Multiple people were injured in an early morning shooting at a private event at a Camden club.

Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan said the shooting took place early Sunday morning and resulted in multiple gunshot victims.

"We've got a lot of video we're going through," Sheriff Boan said, "video from the whole night from the time they started to the time everything took place. One guy owns the building and he's renting it to the guy that owns the business who rented it to the other people the event people … so there's a lot of hands in it."

Sheriff Boan said his deputies found two people shot around 2:45 a.m. Sunday morning. One was an armed security guard who was transported to the hospital and one was a guest of the event who was shot multiple times and airlifted to a hospital. "Usually, when you get somebody shot multiple times, that tends to mean he didn't just catch a stray bullet - he was the target," Sheriff Boan said.

Boan believes a third victim was taken to a Columbia hospital. He also said a woman was injured on the scene but refused medical service so it was unknown if she was injured by a bullet.

Boan said they are currently working through video to find out who the shooter was and go from there.

Deputies are also trying to determine if the organizers had proper licensing in hosting the private event.

"The event owner, I talked to him personally this morning at the site, and we had a pretty good conversation and he's assured me he's done. He's closing the place down. This ain't the first incident we've had there, but he says he's going to close the place down," Boan said.

As far as deputies know, no one has life-threatening injuries.

If you have any information that could help the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office, call Midlands Crimestoppers anonymously at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

This is an ongoing investigation.