Attempted murder suspect turns self in after Camden shooting

The 20-year-old man was announced as a suspect on Wednesday and turned himself in on Friday.

CAMDEN, S.C. — Investigators say a 20-year-old man is in custody facing an attempted murder charge after turning himself in with the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office announced on Friday that Shaborn Davis had turned himself in on Friday morning. His arrest follows a shooting around 10 p.m. on Tuesday night. That's when authorities believe the victim in the incident, a 29-year-old man, was shot multiple times near the intersection of Wateree Boulevard and Ballfield Road near Camden.

Around the time of the shooting, Sheriff Lee Boan issued a statement suggesting that the crime did not appear to be random and that the suspect and victim know each other.

The sheriff's office issued an alert to the public announcing that they were searching for Davis on Wednesday and he turned himself in at the Kershaw County Detention Center on Friday.