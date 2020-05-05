COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia police are investigating a shooting after two people were wounded Monday evening.

Police say they responded to the 600 block of Candi Lane around 6:30 p.m. to find two males with non-life threatening injuries to the lower body.

Preliminary information suggests the shooting may have stemmed from an argument, but police say their investigation is ongoing.

No additional information was immediately available.

If you have any information about the shooting, contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

RELATED >> VERIFY: Is Crimestoppers Really Anonymous?