The incident happened Sunday night.

CANTON, Ohio — A burglary suspect is dead after an encounter with a homeowner Sunday night, Canton police said in a news release.

It happened just before 8 p.m. in the 340 block of Clarendon Avenue N.W. That's where officers responded after two separate reports of a burglary in progress on the same street.

When officers arrived at the home, they found a male suspect laying on the kitchen floor with stab wounds, the release said. The suspect, police believe, was stabbed by the homeowner after entering the house through a back door.

The suspect was taken to Aultman Hospital, where he later died.

Canton detectives say the suspect was also the person who allegedly broke into a home down the street in the 345 block of Clarendon Avenue N.W. In that burglary, the suspect entered through a back door, then confronted a resident in an upstairs bedroom before leaving, the release said.

The suspect's name has not been released.

Detectives with the Canton Police Department, along with the Stark County Prosecutor's Office, are investigating the case.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Canton Police Detective Bureau, at (330) 489-3144. Anonymous tips can also be sent through Tip411 or the Stark County Crime Stoppers.

