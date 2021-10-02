AMBER ALERT: Toddler missing after car stolen in Cayce

The car is a tan 2003 Lexus sedan with no license tag and a broken tail light, according to officials. The car also has a white sticker with 3 small bears.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — The S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has issued an Amber Alert for a two-year-old girl who is missing after a car was stolen from a Cayce, South Carolina motel.

Officials say 2-year-old Carlee Folk was abducted by a male driving the mother’s stolen 2003 Lexus Sedan 300 with no tag. Carlee is in the backseat along with the family dog.

Officials say a Carlee was in a car at the Quality Inn on Charleston Highway in Cayce around 8:50 p.m. when a male jumped in the front seat and drove away with the child in the car. A white dog was also in the car.

The car is a tan 2003 Lexus sedan with no license tag and a broken tail light, a dent in the front passenger door and a white sticker with 3 small bears on the back window, according to officials.

Police say Carlee, who has blue eyes and sandy blonde hair, stands 3-feet tall and weighs around 30 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue, pink and black shirt with flowers, gray Adidas shoes with a pink stripe.

Officials say the suspect is approximately 5'7" with a thin build and short dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and dark color shoes.

Police say the car was last seen headed towards Fish Hatchery Road in the Pine Ridge area of Lexington County.

If you see the car, the child or the suspect, please call 9-1-1 or the Cayce Department of Public Safety at 803-794-0456 immediately.

