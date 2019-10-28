COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police officers are investigating after a car crashed into the CVS Pharmacy on the 2500 block of Forest Drive.

Investigators say the person driving the car was trying to rob the store's ATM, but they say the person was unsuccessful.

There is no word on the extent of the damages to the store, but our News19 crew saw broken glass, at least one door knocked off of its hinges, and damaged products.

There is also no word this morning of any suspects or persons of interest in the case.

Anyone with information on what happened is encouraged to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

