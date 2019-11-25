COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police have arrested an 18-year-old male after allegedly driving a stolen vehicle into a house after failing to stop for a traffic stop.

Gi'Vino Bookert has been charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, hit and run with property damage, failure to stop for blue lights, and driving without a license.

Columbia Police officers spotted a 201 Chevy Tahoe that had been reported stolen from Harrison Road and tried to initiate a traffic stop near the 3000 block of English Avenue around midnight Sunday, Nov. 24. The driver refused to stop for blue lights and sirens and officers followed the vehicle to Harrison and Covenant roads where they lost sight of the vehicle.

Stolen 2011 Chevy Tahoe crashed into a home on Parkwood Drive in Columbia. The driver was arrested Monday, Nov. 25, 2019.

Columbia Police Department

Shortly after 12:30 a.m., a citizen flagged down officers and reported a vehicle collision on Parkwood Drive. Officers found the vehicle crashed into the front of a home at 2740 Parkwood Drive. Most of the damage occurred in the living room. Residents who were inside the home at the time did not have any life-threatening injuries nor did they request EMS at the time.

Structural damage to the home is estimated at $28,000.

Bookert allegedly ran from the crash site but was captured by Columbia Police officers a short time later. He is being housed at Alvin S Glenn Detention Center.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol has been requested to investigate the incident.

WLTX