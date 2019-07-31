BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. — According to the Batesburg-Leesville Police Department, several residents in Batesburg-Leesville had their cars broken into on Tuesday night.

The suspect(s) went down several streets in town and looked for unlocked vehicles. The ones that were unlocked were rifled through and items of value were stolen.

During this incident, a vehicle was also stolen. It is a white 2010 Ford F150 Supercrew SC tag # LLK843. The truck was unlocked and the keys were left inside.

If you have any information, call the Batesburg-Leesville Police Department at 803-523-4408 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.