The vehicle was allegedly taken without permission at a convenient store near Indian School Road and Third Avenue.

PHOENIX — Authorities say that a report about a stolen truck in Phoenix and kidnapping was a fabricated story to receive a quick police response to the stolen vehicle.

The reporting couple originally told police that their truck with a baby girl still inside was stolen Wednesday afternoon.

The incident started at a convenience store near Indian School Road and Third Avenue.

Officers located the stolen vehicle but did not find the child. They later determined that the child they were searching for did not actually exist, police said.

Authorities said that they used extensive resources in the search including the use of a police helicopter.

The reporting couple will be arrested and booked for false reporting to law enforcement.

The couple who allegedly took the car without permission will have charges submitted.

