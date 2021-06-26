One dead after shooting in North Columbia

Police say two men were injured in the shooting Friday night. One of those men died overnight.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — One man is dead and another injured after a shooting in north Columbia Friday night.

Columbia police say they responded to the 100 block of Cardamon Court just before 10 p.m. Friday night, where two men were injured in a shooting.

One of the two injured men died overnight, according to police.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about the shooting, police ask you to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways: