North Carolina career coach sentenced to prison for stealing federal funds

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A North Carolina career coach has received a two-year prison sentence after her conviction for stealing $68,000 from a federally funded workforce development program and using it for herself.
Dena J. King, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina, said in a news release that 39-year-old Jessica Anne Miller of Hickory was sentenced Thursday on a wire fraud charge. According to court documents, Miller worked as a career coach for a group contracted by a nonprofit association of local governments.
Miller previously admitted in court that she engaged in a scheme to divert funds to herself by creating fraudulent documents, falsifying signatures, and making false and misleading statements to people who were supposed to get the money.