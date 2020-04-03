WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind — Two caretakers were arrested on neglect charges after the death of 68-year-old in their care was ruled a homicide.

Indiana State Police said Danny D. Harris was in the care of Patricia A. Campbell and Russell Cartuyvelles when he died. Harris was incapable of himself due to medical and mental issues.

Harris' death was ruled a homicide due to the lack of required medical care. ISP said the residence was not a licensed care facility and neither Campbell nor Cartuyvelles were licensed care providers.

Both were charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death.

