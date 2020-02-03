RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Sheriff's Departments in Richland and Fairfield counties are searching for a suspect in a car theft incident that happened Monday morning.

According to Maj. Brad Douglas with the Fairfield County Sheriff's Office, a car was reported stolen Monday, March 2, 2020, in Fairfield County. Deputies there gave chase to the stolen vehicle along Monticello Road, SC-215, towards Richland County.

As the car approached the Fairfield/Richland county line, it experienced some sort of mechanical failure. The driver and a second suspect exited the vehicle and escaped on foot.

Fairfield County deputies were able to apprehend one of the suspects and Richland County deputies have been assisting with the search for the second suspect.

As of noon Monday, the second suspect has not been captured.