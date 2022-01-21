Catalytic converters stolen from Fairfield County Transit System buses overnight

Eight vehicles were targeted at the bus lot in Winnsboro, South Carolina

WINNSBORO, S.C. — Authorities say that thieves stole catalytic converters from buses belonging to the Fairfield County Transit System in Winnsboro overnight.

According to Fairfield County Transit System (FCTS) Executive Director Diana White, around 4:43 a.m. Friday, an employee at the FCTS parking lot noticed the catalytic converter was missing from his assigned bus. Upon further inspection of the parking lot, authorities found eight buses had the catalytic converter removed from them.

The suspects had been able to cut the fence at the site to get into the lot.

FCTS operates a fleet of 14 vehicles -- 11 cutaway buses and 3 vans. Officials said that thieves targeted the larger buses. FCTS is in the process of replacing the converters; however, some buses may not be operable until Wednesday at the earliest, due to supply line issues.

In the meantime, routes will be combined in an effort to continue service within the county beginning Monday.