AUSTIN, Texas — A Catholic priest in Austin has been arrested after he allegedly groped a woman in hospice care while giving her last rites in October 2018.

Last rites is a religious ceremony to offer absolution of sins prior to dying through anointment.

According to the affidavit for the arrest of Gerold Langsch, 75, the victim suffers from several medical conditions and was put in hospice care after falling ill from diabetes.

Police said the victim's ex-husband contacted the Knights of Columbus, a Catholic-based service organization, to inform them of the victim's illness.

Langsch arrived at the victim's home to give her last rites and anointed her with holy water on her chest three times, according to the affidavit.

Police said Langsch allegedly pulled out a different bottle after anointing the victim and applied lotion to the victim's chest.

Langsch then allegedly groped the woman's breast and asked her, "does that feel good?"

The affidavit said the victim was in shock and confused about what the suspect was doing, describing the feeling like a "nasty, dirty piece of meat."

The victim said Langsch allegedly put his hand on the victim's leg and attempted to put his hand inside of an adult diaper she was wearing, but he was unable to, according to the affidavit.

The victim said she knew the suspect as 'Father Gerold' who belonged with St. Paul's Catholic Church. KVUE has reached out to St. Paul's Catholic Church for a statement.

The victim was presented a photo-lineup and identified Langsch as the suspect, according to the affidavit.

Langsch was arrested with a $15,000 bond. He was booked into Travis County Jail March 15 and released on bail March 16.

