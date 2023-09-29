Lexington County coroner reveals cause, manner of death for man who died in custody after foot chase

Coroner Margaret Fisher said many details regarding Smith's death would not be released due to privacy laws but did release the man's cause and manner of death.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — The Lexington County Coroner's Office released new details about a man's August death shortly after he was handcuffed at the end of a foot chase.

Authorities said previously that a Lexington County deputy approached 32-year-old Bernice Junior Smith III at a store in Red Bank. Officials said the deputy knew that Smith had an outstanding warrant for shoplifting and was going to speak with him when Smith ran into the woods.

Sheriff Jay Koon said that deputies followed and eventually used a Taser after he was allegedly resistant to commands. Deputies reportedly handcuffed Smith but said he began showing signs of "medical distress," which led them to remove the handcuffs and attempt to save him.

Smith's death has been under investigation since that day. On Friday, Coroner Margaret Fisher said that further investigation and an autopsy performed on Aug. 11 led to the conclusion that Smith's death was accidental and resulted from multi-drug toxicity.