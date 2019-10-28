SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities have released the cause of death of a Sumter man found dead over the weekend.

Sumter County Sheriff's deputies say 23-year-old Derrick Slater was found dead along Scales Road around 11 a.m. Saturday, and his death was ruled suspicious. Slater had been reported missing on October 22.

An autopsy performed at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston Monday revealed the cause of death to be a gunshot wound, according to Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker.

Officials had ruled Slater's death as suspicious and said it appears to be the result of a robbery. Officials said persons of interest have been identified in this case, but wouldn't release the names to the public.

Hundreds attended a candle light vigil on Sunday in honor of "Snacks" Slater on Sunday. During the vigil, 23 balloons were released in honor of his 23 years of life.

"I don't understand, I don't know what happened. I don't know what went wrong," said Slater's mother, Shandel Porter. Porter says her son was a big teddy bear, and never harmed a soul.

Slater was a hard worker, his mother says. He was recently promoted to manager at a McDonald's in Camden.

Slater was about to become a first-time father. His baby boy is due November 29.

A Rembert native and graduate of Crestwood High School, Slater's dream was to be a rapper and promoter.