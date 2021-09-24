Cayce Police conduct early morning manhunt

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division assisted with air support in Frink Street area search

CAYCE, S.C. — Residents in the Frink Street and Sunnyside Drive area of Cayce may have been awakened early Friday morning as officers from the Cayce Department of Public Safety (CDPS) and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) conducted a manhunt in the area.

Beginning around 5:45 a.m., SLED assisted with aerial support, flying over the neighborhood -- in some instances, at extremely low altitude -- for about 90 minutes.

CDPS was searching for a man believed to have stolen a vehicle in the Frink Street and Sunnyside Drive area. The suspect was not apprehended but officers are still following all leads.