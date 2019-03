CAYCE, S.C. — Cayce police have arrested a man for the shooting in the 2200 block of Taylor Road.

Evan Michael Vermullen, 22, has been charged with discharging a firearm in the city limits, and discharging a firearm while intoxicated.

Officials say 12 calls were received by 9-1-1 reporting the incident.

WLTX/Axis

2 male suspects have been detained without incident and there are no injuries, according to police.

