2 dead in overnight shooting in Cayce

Officers say the shooting took place around 2 a.m. on Allen Street.

CAYCE, S.C. — Two people are dead following an early morning shooting in Cayce.

Officers with the Cayce Department of Public Safety say around 2 a.m. Sunday they got a 911 call of shots fired on Allen Street.

When they arrived they found two people with gunshot wounds.

Two of the people were pronounced dead at the scene. The third person is being treated for serious injuries.

Police have not yet said what they believe led up to the shooting and say it is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any additional information to give at this time, please call the Cayce Department of Public Safety at 803-794-0456 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

