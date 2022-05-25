Cayce Police accuse elementary school staff member of assaulting of special needs student

Incident occurred on May 20 and reported to school resource officer on May 24.

CAYCE, S.C. — Cayce Police have announced the arrest of a now former Cayce Elementary School staff member in regard to an incident involving an assault on a special needs student at the school.

Melanie Juliette Harris was taken into custody Wednesday morning on charges of second-degree assault, kidnapping, and unlawful conduct towards a minor. According to Cayce Elementary's website, she was a specially designed instruction teaching assistant.

A redacted incident report released by Cayce Police states officers responded to a call from a Cayce Elementary School Resource Officer (SRO) around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 24. The SRO had been notified of the incident that had occurred around noon on Friday, May 20.

Police say the assault took place in a classroom. Police began an investigation into the May 20 incident and obtained a warrant for Harris' arrest within hours.

Lexington School District Two said Harris was suspended on the day of the incident and was terminated on May 24. They add that they are cooperating with law enforcement as part of the probe.