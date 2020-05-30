LEXINGTON, S.C. — The West Columbia Police Department arrested the CEO of The Greater Cayce-West Columbia Chamber of Commerce on four counts of forgery.

According to the department, they arrested Richard Dwight Skipper on May 29 for four counts of Forgery Less than $10,000.

According to the department, when irregularities were found, an investigation began.

According to the investigation, Skipper submitted approximately $5,150.00 of fraudulent invoices to the City of West Columbia for reimbursement of Hospitality Tax Grant Funds. Skipper has been employed by the Greater Cayce-West Columbia Chamber of Commerce since 2018 and the fraudulent invoices were submitted in 2018 and 2019 for events such as the Holiday Parade of Lights and West Columbia’s Rhythm on the River Concert Series.

Skipper is currently being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.