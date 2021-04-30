A Chandler police officer was struck and killed by a person driving a stolen vehicle during a pursuit involving multiple law enforcement officials, police said.

PHOENIX — A Chandler police officer was struck and killed by a person driving a stolen vehicle during a pursuit involving multiple law enforcement officials on Thursday night, police said early Friday.

Officer Christopher Farrar was struck and killed by a person who was described as a suspect driving a stolen vehicle, Chandler Police said Friday.

Farrar was an 18-year veteran of the department.

Three Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers, a Gilbert Police officer, a bystander and a person who was described as a suspect were also injured in the incident, Gilbert police said Friday.

Officials said early Friday that a Pinal County Sheriff's deputy was involved in a pursuit that started in Eloy. The person described as a suspect was being stopped for allegedly speeding, Team 12's Mitch Carr reported Friday.

Carr said Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb told him the pursuit began around 10:30 p.m. Thursday. Gilbert Police said Friday morning that the pursuit began on State Route 87 north of Eloy.

The person inside the car fled from the attempted traffic stop and shot at the deputy, officials claimed early Friday.

The pursuing deputy is OK, officials said.

The pursuit continued into Chandler, where police said the person drove into the Chandler Municipal Airport runway before fleeing the wrong way on the Loop 202 San Tan. The person eventually crashed near the Val Vista Drive eastbound on-ramp, Gilbert police said early Friday.

The airport shut down as a result of the incident. It was not immediately known whether it was still closed on Friday morning.

Gilbert police said the person then fled on foot into the San Tan Ford dealership lot after crashing their vehicle and allegedly stole a vehicle and attempted to flee.

Officials from Pinal County, the state Department of Public Safety and the Chandler and Gilbert police departments then surrounded the building.

The Gilbert Police Department said the person then struck Farrar, an unidentified Gilbert Police officer and a janitorial employee at the dealership.

The Gilbert officer suffered a severe head injury and was in critical condition as of Friday morning. The employee suffered minor injuries.

The department also said three troopers were injured, but did not elaborate on how they were injured. They all suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The department said three Pinal County Sheriff’s deputies and four DPS troopers shot at the person, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken into custody.

No one else involved was immediately identified.

WATCH: Gilbert officer in critical condition after overnight pursuit that killed Chandler officer

Gov, Doug Ducey ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Friday in honor of Farrar.

“Law enforcement personnel like Officer Christopher Farrar put their lives on the line to protect others and keep our communities safe,” Ducey said in a statement Friday.

“We are incredibly heartbroken that a criminal’s senseless actions took his life and injured other innocent people."

The Arizona Department of Transportation said the westbound lanes of the Loop 202 San Tan were closed between Val Vista and Cooper as a result of the incident.

The freeway was reopened before 5:30 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said early Friday that the closure was due to a criminal investigation that occurred in the area of the San Tan Ford dealership.

The Gilbert Police Department is leading the investigation, the department said.

This is a developing situation. Stay tuned to 12 News for the latest.

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Chandler Police Officer Christopher Farrar. Officer Farrar was struck and killed by a suspect driving a stolen vehicle earlier this evening. He was a 18-year veteran of the Chandler Police Department. pic.twitter.com/msQ19LT70L — Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) April 30, 2021

INCIDENT UPDATE: Multi-agency police investigation is ongoing after last night's incident. Suspect is in custody.



Find the full release with details here: https://t.co/3FoiFgWdia pic.twitter.com/aEmjINGQyZ — Gilbert Police Dept. (@GilbertPolice) April 30, 2021

UPDATE: L-202 WB has reopened. #phxtraffic #aztraffic



---



Check your route before you head out with the AZ 511 and ADOT Alerts apps: https://t.co/jFo6n2LJvr https://t.co/8jHvN4hWZn — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) April 30, 2021

New information: Pinal Co Sheriff Mark Lamb says his deputy attempted to pull over a vehicle around 10:22 PM near Eloy. A chase ensued, and the deputy believes the suspect shot at him. Lamb says the windshield has two holes in it. — Mitch Carr (@mitchcarrtv) April 30, 2021

UPDATE - All roadways are open. https://t.co/MvB3LpCls8 — Gilbert Police Dept. (@GilbertPolice) April 30, 2021