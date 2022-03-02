Chapin Bojangles shooting victim identified by coroner

The victim was shot multiple times on Wednesday afternoon. He was officially confirmed dead on Thursday morning.

CHAPIN, S.C. — The Lexington County coroner's office has identified a Neeses man who was shot and later died at the hospital following an incident at a Chapin fast food restaurant on Wednesday afternoon.

Coroner Margaret Fisher announced on Thursday morning that 21-year-old William McArthur Hicks was the victim of the shooting, which happened around 4 p.m. the previous day. Fisher said the victim died of multiple gunshot wounds.

The identification comes a short time after officers announced that the victim had died and that charges against his alleged killer, Warren Bruce Rumph Jr. had been elevated to murder.

Based on a preliminary investigation by the Chapin Police Department, the shooting was the result of an argument between Hicks and Rumph. Hicks was ultimately taken to Prisma Health Richland. Because the victim initially survived the shooting, the charges against Rumph were attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

He is currently being held in the Lexington County Detention Center on the now-elevated charge.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim's family, friends, and loved ones," the department said in Thursday's statement.

Meanwhile, police are still investigating the incident, now with the assistance of the county coroner's office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.