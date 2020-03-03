LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — An underage student at Chapin High School has been charged with making threats after making and distributing a video of himself making threats to commit a shooting at the school.

According to Lexington County Sheriff's deputies, the student, whose name will not be released because he is under the age of 18, shared the video on Snapchat.

Deputies interviewed the student at his home Monday evening and he was charged and released into the custody of a family member a short time later.