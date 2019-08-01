ST PAUL, Minn. — A South St. Paul man has been charged with two felonies after prosecutors say he drove into a crowd and pinned a woman against the wall.

According to the criminal complaint, a crowd was gathered outside Hunan Garden on Cedar Street in downtown St. Paul at about 1:45 a.m. on Sunday. The charges say Eric Kenny Hagerman, 30, drove from 6th Street across the light rail tracks and into the crowd, narrowly missing two off-duty St. Paul police officers and hitting several people. Hagerman crashed into the bar and pinned a woman against the building, according to the complaint.

The off-duty officers tried to get Hagerman out of the driver's seat while surrounded by an angry crowd. The charges state that one man tried to attack Hagerman. One of the officers sprayed repellent at the crowd to get people to back away.

A passenger in the car fled while the officers handcuffed Hagerman. According to the charges, offers noted signs of impairment and believed Hagerman to be under the influence of a controlled substance.

The woman who was pinned against the wall went to the hospital with an injury to her knee and a small wound on her leg. Another woman was diagnosed with back and neck pain, a headache, and bruises from falling on the cement. A third victim, a man, said the car hit his leg slightly but he was not injured.

Police say Hagerman had four prior DWI-related incidents on his driving record. He is charged with first-degree DWI within 10 years of three or more priors, a felony charge with a maximum sentence of seven years. He is also charged with a second first-degree DWI with a previous felony DWI conviction, also with a maximum of seven years.