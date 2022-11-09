Charges upgraded in case of child found unresponsive in car in Newberry County

Collie Dee Dawkins now faces charges of homicide by child abuse in the death of 6-month-old daughter

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — Charges against a Newberry man who was found with an unresponsive child in his car have been upgraded from unlawful conduct to a child and violation of the habitual offender act to homicide by child abuse after an investigation into the child's death. The infant girl was in his custody and care at the time of the incident.

According to Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster, just after midnight on October 24, 2022, deputies from the Newberry County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call about a domestic dispute in the Prosperity area. Arriving at the scene, deputies learned the father of a six-month-old child, Collie Dee Dawkins, of Lyman, had returned to the area after being allowed to take the child to his home in the Upstate. During the dispute, Dawkins began to "berate the mother" and make threats to harm the child.

After contacting the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), deputies spotted Dawkins' white Toyota Prius at a convenience store along SC-34, near I-26. Dawkins was in the driver's seat and the infant was unrestrained and appeared to be unresponsive in a child seat. There was also evidence the vehicle had been involved in an unreported traffic accident.

Emergency Medical Services were called to the scene and the child was transported to Newberry County Memorial Hospital, where lifesaving attempts were made but the child was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Dawkins was arrested on charges of unlawful conduct to a child and violation of the habitual offender act that night.

An investigation by the SLED Child Fatality Unit, Newberry County Sheriff's Office, Newberry County Coroner, and the 8th Judicial Circuit Solicitor's Office ensued and evidence was discovered that upgraded the charge against Dawkins to homicide by child abuse.

This criminal charge consists of an act or omission by any person who causes harm to the child’s physical health or welfare, which could consist of failing to provide adequate food, clothing, shelter, or medical care.

Dawkins was located and taken into custody just after noon Wednesday, November 9, and is being detained at the Newberry County Detention Center pending due course of law.

Dawkins is presently out on a $18,684.00 cash/surety bond for Domestic Violence 2nd Degree, Unlawful Conduct Toward a Child, Driving Under Suspension, Habitual Traffic Offender, Open Container, and Not having the infant in proper child restraints.