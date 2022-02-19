Shooting of 3 dogs in Orangeburg County leads to reward offer by Charleston Animal Society

The organization said it will reward $5,000 in each case for information that leads to an arrest and conviction for the violent attacks.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Charleston Animal Society is offering several thousand dollars in hopes that it will help catch the people responsible for the violent injury of three dogs in Orangeburg County.

The organization announced on Saturday that it would offer $5,000 per incident for a total of $15,000 as a reward for information that leads to an arrest and felony conviction of the attackers.

The incidents started with the shooting of a dog now known as Sampson. Sampson was shot in the face at point-blank range on Jan. 25, the Animal Society reports. Despite the injury, he has been able to recover with help from Columbia Veterinary Emergency Trauma and Specialty (CVETS).

The organization said Sampson was found on the side of the road and had to have his left eye removed to the damage from the bullet.

The next victim, 10-month-old Marshall, was found shot on Feb. 5 and his injuries required a rear limb amputation at CVETS.

The most recent victim, Fred, was found lying in a ditch where witnesses said he was for several days before the Orangeburg County Animal Control and Shelter was notified.

When he was brought in animal control noticed that he was walking on only his front legs with his rear legs being dragged behind. He now awaits the amputation of both injured limbs.

Thanks to the quick intervention of animal advocates, the three have a future despite their injuries. The Charleston Animal Society reports that Fred and Marshall are both going to Helping Hearts & Healing Tails Animal Rescue in Stahlstown, Pennsylvania where they will find their permanent homes.

Sampson is now at Noah's Ark Rescue Project and Sanctuary in Upper Uwchlan Township, Pennsylvania.

The Charleston Animal Society said in a statement that, based on initial reports, all three incidents appear to be cases of felony animal cruelty, which could individually carry punishments of up to five years in prison and fines up to $5,000.