Three killed on Mother's Day, deputy charged

The accident claimed the life of a mother and her two daughters.

CHARLESTON, S.C. — A Charleston county deputy has been charged with three counts of reckless homicide after an accident in Charleston on Mother's Day that killed three.

Lt. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said that deputy Emily N. Pelletier was charged with three counts of reckless homicide after she crashed into a car killing everyone in the car.

Collins said the accident, which happened on May 8 around 11 pm occurred on US 17 and New Road.

According to reports deputy Emily Pelletier was responding to a call of a driver who had broken down along Highway 17 and needed assistance.

SCHP said that Pelletier went through a stop sign and collided with a car driven by, 28-year-old Shanice Dantzler-Williams and her mother, 53-year-old Stephania Dantzler, and her 22-year-old sister Miranda Dantzler-Williams. All three were killed in the crash.

"The family is heartbroken, we are heartbroken. They are devastated, we are devastated. They are relying heavily on their faith and their love for one another to get them through this.," said Sheriff Graziano spokesperson for Charleston . “On Monday, we prayed together, we cried together, and we tried to find peace. I’m not sure we did."