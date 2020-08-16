Father charged after 2-year-old fatally shot himself with unsecured gun

Detectives are speaking with family members that were present during the incident. CMPD said they are not currently looking for any additional suspects.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in northeast Charlotte, in the Sugar Creek area. Police confirm a child has died.

It happened Saturday night in the 5300 block of Reagan Drive. Police responded to the scene shortly after 10 p.m. When they arrived, they found 2-year-old Amor Cureton with an apparent and life-threatening gunshot wound.

Medic transported the child to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Police have charged the 2-year-old father 24-year-old Antonio Thomas Cureton with for the wrongful death. Officers determined the child had gained access to his father’s unsecured firearm and fired it, killing himself.

In addition to the firearm recovered by CMPD’s, a second firearm was located in the possession of Antonio Cureton. After being interviewed by detectives, Antonio Cureton was charged with involuntary manslaughter, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen firearm and failure to secure a firearm to protect a minor.

A CMPD Canine Unit responded to the scene and assisted with the recovery of a firearm, CMPD said.

Homicide and Crimes Against Children Unit detectives responded to the scene to investigate. Crime Scene Search responded to collect evidence.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact CMPD and speak to a homicide unit detective or contact Crime Stoppers to anonymously report information.

