Charlotte man imprisoned for sex trafficking child

Dajuan Blair will spend over 12 years in prison after being convicted of sex trafficking an underage girl.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A federal judge sentenced a man to over 12 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to causing a child to engage in prostitution.

On Monday, Dajuan Akeem Blair, 26, was sentenced to 151 months, or 12 years and 7 months, in federal prison after pleading guilty to one count of sex trafficking of a minor. The case was handled in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of North Carolina.

In March 2020, Blair was indicted on two charges of sex trafficking and two charges of possessing child pornography.

According to court records, Blair was introduced to a 16-year-old girl by another minor that he dated. In December 2018, he rented a motel in Charlotte and took pictures of the minors to advertise them for sex online.

Blair arranged sexual encounters for the two girls and set prices for the activities, according to court records.

Blair pleaded not guilty for the charges in November 2020. However, before the case went to trial, Blair decided to enter a plea agreement with prosecutors in June 2021.

The full details of the plea agreement were sealed to the public, however, court records show he pleaded guilty to one charge of sex trafficking a minor while the other three charges were dismissed.

Details from the presentencing investigation that lasted from July 2021 until June 2022 were also sealed.

Upon Blair's release from prison, he will serve on supervised release for the rest of his life and be forced to register as a sex offender.